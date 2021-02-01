Kathmandu Valley Logs 85 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 85 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4145 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 85 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 68 cases, Kathmandu districts records 70 cases followed by Lalitpur 10 and Bhaktapur 5. Kathmandu is the only district with over 500 active cases in the country.

With 159 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 271118.