Kathmandu Valley Logs 85 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 85 COVID-19 Cases

Feb. 1, 2021, 4:22 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 85 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4145 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 85 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 68 cases, Kathmandu districts records 70 cases followed by Lalitpur 10 and Bhaktapur 5. Kathmandu is the only district with over 500 active cases in the country.

With 159 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 271118.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Oli Inaugurated Nepal’s Largest 400 kV Dhalkbar Substation
Feb 01, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 159 New Cases, 264 Recovery And 0 Deaths
Feb 01, 2021
China Offers 300,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Grant To Nepal
Feb 01, 2021
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi 'Detained By Military'
Feb 01, 2021
Nepal Weather Forecast For February 1: Dense Fog Will Continue In Terai Region
Feb 01, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 159 New Cases, 264 Recovery And 0 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours ago
China Offers 300,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Grant To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 24 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 68 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 105 New Cases, 288 Recovery And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
India's Active COVID-19 Cases Fall By REUTERS 1 day, 13 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 64 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Commitment Towards GHGs Emission Reduction By Batu Uprety Feb 01, 2021
PM Oli Inaugurated Nepal’s Largest 400 kV Dhalkbar Substation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2021
Nepali Army Holding Regular Drill With APCs In Kathmandu Valley Tonight By Agencies Feb 01, 2021
Second Wave Of COVID 19: Asian Underdogs Show The Way By Abijit Sharma Feb 01, 2021
NEPAL-INDIA RELATIONS Closed Narratives By Keshab Poudel Feb 01, 2021
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi 'Detained By Military' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75