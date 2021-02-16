COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 105 New Cases, 99 Recovery And 0 Deaths

With 105 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 272945.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3324 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 105 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 99 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 269303 the recovery rate is 98.65 percent.

There was no death from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2055. There are 1587 are active cases in the country.