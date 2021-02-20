SC Concluded Hearing On Dissolution Of House Of Representatives

SC Concluded Hearing On Dissolution Of House Of Representatives

Feb. 20, 2021, 6:50 a.m.

Following one and half months of hearing, pleadings from the petitioners, defendants and Amicus Curiae on the House dissolution concluded on Friday at the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court.

During the hearing over 150 advocates pleaded for and against the dissolution for about a month.

More than 100 lawyers who pleaded on behalf of the petitioners claimed that the move of the Prime Minister to dissolve the House of Representatives was against his jurisdiction.

However, 30 lawyers, including Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel had claimed that the step of the Prime Minister was in accordance with the Constitution.

The bench asked the advocates to submit their written pleading notes to the court by coming Monday. “Submit the notes by Monday, we will start verdict process from Tuesday,” Chief Justice Cholendra SJB Rana said before the conclusion of the pleading session today.

Thirteen writ petitions were filed against the Prime Minister, President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives against the dissolution of the people-elected body. Prime

Minister KP Sharma Oli had dissolved the House on December 20 last year.

The Constitutional Bench of Chief Justice Cholendra SJB Rana and four other Justices, Sapana Malla Pradhan, Anil Sinha, Bishowmbhar Shrestha and Tej Bahadur KC heard the case continuously for 28 working days. The hearing had begun on January 17.

Agencies

