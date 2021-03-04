Tourist Arrival Slightly Improved In Nepal

Tourist Arrival Slightly Improved In Nepal

March 4, 2021, 7:59 a.m.

A slight improvement has been seen in foreign tourist arrivals in February 2021 reports RSS.

Looking at the latest foreign tourist arrival rate, the number of incoming foreign tourists is seen gradually increasing even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to RSS, a total 18 thousand 20 foreign tourists arrived Nepal in the first two months of 2021, the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) stated quoting the Department of Immigration.

According to NTB, eight thousand eight hundred and forty seven foreign tourists came to Nepal in January while nine thousand 146 foreign tourists arrived in February.

NTB spokesperson Mani Lamichhane said the tourist arrival was improving in the recent months. It is improving compared to the foreign tourist arrival rate in the COVID-19 period.

He said 1,956 foreign tourists arrived in Nepal in November and 4,245 foreign tourists visited Nepal in December 2020.

Eight thousand 874 foreign tourists arrived in January and 9,146 foreign tourists in February this year. This number includes only the foreign tourists arriving by air.

In February, the highest number of tourists (4,763) in Nepal was from India.

In February, 2020, 14,840 tourists had arrived from India which is 67.9 percent less than of the previous year. During that period, only 708 Chinese had visited Nepal and this figure is 77.9 percent less than of the previous year.

In February 2020, a total of 3,207 tourists had come to Nepal and 502 were from the US and 126 were from the Germany. Though the COVID-19 pandemic continues, vaccination against it has kicked off and the number of infected is on the gradual fall and in his context, entrepreneurs except the rise in tourists arrivals.

Agencies

PM Oli Adopted A Rhino
Mar 04, 2021
15 More Protesters Reportedly Killed In Myanmar
Mar 04, 2021
338 Households Displaced In Fungling Due To Fire
Mar 03, 2021
Nepal’s First Solar Power Plant Adds10 Megawatt Solar Power To National Grid
Mar 03, 2021
Three Female Media Workers Shot To Death In Eastern Afghanistan
Mar 03, 2021

More on Tourism

NAC Committed To Passengers' Safety By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Qatar Airways Announces Partnership as Official Airline Sponsor for UEFA EURO 2020™ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Advanced Engineering Signs MoU with Turkish Airlines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 6 days ago
HOTEL ANNAPURNA Shut For Now By A Correspondent 4 weeks, 1 day ago
Qatar Airways Launches Flights To Seattle On State-of-the-Art Boeing 777 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Himalaya Airlines Successfully Conducted Tests Flight To Lhasa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

How A Changing Virus Is Reshaping Scientists’ Views On COVID-19 By REUTERS Mar 04, 2021
PM Oli Adopted A Rhino By Agencies Mar 04, 2021
15 More Protesters Reportedly Killed In Myanmar By Agencies Mar 04, 2021
Partly To Generally Cloudy Across Hilly Areas Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2021
India To Fund Rs.246 Million To Reconstruct Three More Cultural Heritage Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2021
338 Households Displaced In Fungling Due To Fire By Agencies Mar 03, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75