Tourist Arrival Slightly Improved In Nepal

A slight improvement has been seen in foreign tourist arrivals in February 2021 reports RSS.

Looking at the latest foreign tourist arrival rate, the number of incoming foreign tourists is seen gradually increasing even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to RSS, a total 18 thousand 20 foreign tourists arrived Nepal in the first two months of 2021, the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) stated quoting the Department of Immigration.

According to NTB, eight thousand eight hundred and forty seven foreign tourists came to Nepal in January while nine thousand 146 foreign tourists arrived in February.

NTB spokesperson Mani Lamichhane said the tourist arrival was improving in the recent months. It is improving compared to the foreign tourist arrival rate in the COVID-19 period.

He said 1,956 foreign tourists arrived in Nepal in November and 4,245 foreign tourists visited Nepal in December 2020.

Eight thousand 874 foreign tourists arrived in January and 9,146 foreign tourists in February this year. This number includes only the foreign tourists arriving by air.

In February, the highest number of tourists (4,763) in Nepal was from India.

In February, 2020, 14,840 tourists had arrived from India which is 67.9 percent less than of the previous year. During that period, only 708 Chinese had visited Nepal and this figure is 77.9 percent less than of the previous year.

In February 2020, a total of 3,207 tourists had come to Nepal and 502 were from the US and 126 were from the Germany. Though the COVID-19 pandemic continues, vaccination against it has kicked off and the number of infected is on the gradual fall and in his context, entrepreneurs except the rise in tourists arrivals.