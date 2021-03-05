Buddha Air To Fly On Janakpur-Ayodhya Route

Buddha Air is operating direct flights to Ayodhya of India from Janakpur of Nepal for the promotion of religious tourism reports RSS.

The Buddha Air has applied to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) for permission for operating the flight. It has also sent a memo of the application to the Province no 2 government.

RSS says an agreement had been signed for establishing sister-city relations between Janakpur and Ayodhya, promotion of the 'Ramayana Circuit', among others during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Nepal three years ago.

The duration of the flight from Janakpur to Ayodhya would be 50 minutes. The relation between Sita and Ram continues from the Treta Yug and the operation of the direct flight from Janakpurdham to Ayodhya is to connect these two cities that have a historical and religious connection.