CPN (UML) To Hold General Convention On Nov 18-22

Communist Party of Nepal (UML) has decided to hold its general convention on November 18-22.

The main ruling party has formed a 264-member for its 10th general convention organising committee which comprises of 241 central committee members of the UML and 23 of those who joined the UML deserting the CPN (Maoist Center).

The meeting that took place for two times today at Baluwatar, Prime Minister's official residence, has also cancelled all the posts except for party chair and general secretary, according to Dipak Devkota, a central committee member of the UML who attended the meeting.

The meeting also named party in-charge for different provinces. Subash Chandra Nembang has been picked as in-charge of Province-1, Satya Narayan Mandal of Province-2, Ram Bahadur Thapa 'Badal' of Bagmati Province, Ananda Pokhrel of Valley, Prithvi Subba Gurung of Gandaki Province, Shankar Pokhrel of Lumbini Province, Yam Lal Kandel of Karnali Province and Lekhraj Bhatta as in-charge of of Sudur Paschim Province.

According to Devkota, the 9th meeting of the CPN (UML) held after its 9th general convention had maintained 241 central committee members while the meetings held today are the 10th and 11th of their kind added 23 CC members and made a 264-member body.

Today's meeting has decided to hold district convention within six months, according to Devkota. The meeting has also scrapped section 65 (3) of the party statute that provisions retirement of leaders from politics after the age of 70.

The meeting also decided to call the 12th meeting on March 20 and also inform all central committee members close to UML senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal.

Similarly, the meeting decided to update and renew party membership by mid-July.

The venue of the 10th general convention of the CPN (UML) is yet to be fixed, according to central committee member Devkota.