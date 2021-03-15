COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 79 New Cases 75 Recoveries And No Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 79 New Cases 75 Recoveries And No Deaths

March 15, 2021, 5:05 p.m.

With 79 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275310.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3311 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 60 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 75 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 271401. The recovery rate is 98.57 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3014. There are 895 are active cases in the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Provides Support To Child Labor Reduction In Makwanpur
Mar 15, 2021
Israel Embassy Provides Assistance To Patan Hospital
Mar 15, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 41 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 15, 2021
Eight Injured In Explosion At Revenue Office In Siraha
Mar 15, 2021
Weather Analysis And Update For March 14 Across Nepal
Mar 15, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 41 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 44 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 34 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: 53 New Cases, No Death And 77 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 41 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 44 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 60 New Cases 72 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 26 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago

The Latest

Japan Provides Support To Child Labor Reduction In Makwanpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2021
Israel Embassy Provides Assistance To Patan Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2021
KATHMANDU-TERAI/MADEHSH EXPRESSWAY Fast Progress By A Correspondent Mar 15, 2021
Pakistan Imposes Partial Lockdown In Some Areas By Agencies Mar 15, 2021
Eight Injured In Explosion At Revenue Office In Siraha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2021
At Least 20 Demonstrators Killed In Myanmar By Agencies Mar 15, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75