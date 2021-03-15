COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 79 New Cases 75 Recoveries And No Deaths

With 79 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275310.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3311 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 60 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 75 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 271401. The recovery rate is 98.57 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3014. There are 895 are active cases in the country.