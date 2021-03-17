NIBL Launches Digital Wallet Service Thaili

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. (NIBL) announces the launch of its very own digital wallet service, “Thaili”.The contemporary scenario demands that people drastically reduce physically visiting banks and ATMs thereby promoting the culture of transferring funds through smart-phones. The launch of Thaili comes just weeks after Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) lifted previously placed restrictions and increased the amount of money transferrable through digital mediums.

Thaili Digital Wallet is a Nepal Investment Bank Mobile Money Wallet application that quickly and securely allows you to send, receive, check balance and spend money at Zero Transaction Costs.Thaili Digital Wallet is both a mobile banking and mobile wallet application. Through its mobile application and web portal Thaili.com.np, Thaili enables Nepal Investment Bank Clients to link their bank accounts to Thaili Wallets and make instant payments to any other Thaili Wallet User at Zero Transaction Fees.Thaili Wallet will also enable various P2P Fund Transfers, and Cash-In, Cash-out through its Agent Network.Agents and Merchants can soon avail separate Thaili Agent Wallet that will allow Bank appointed agents to enroll new wallet users and provide Cash-in and Cash-out Services. Nepal Investment Bank has also launched a new loan product called Thaili Overdraft that aims to provide SME Loans and overdrafts to Kirana Stores, Merchants and Small Businesses that avail Thaili Wallet Services.