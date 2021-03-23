Nepal Announces Public Holiday For 2078 Adding Four More Holidays

The government has announced the public holiday for the year 2078 BS adding four more national holidays in the upcoming Nepali year.

According to Home Ministry spokesperson and Joint Secretary Chakra Bahadur Budha, the decision was taken on March 9 at the meeting of the Council of Ministers on the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

As per the decision, there will be a nationwide holiday on Janai Purnima, which falls on August 22, Ghatasthapana on October 7, the day after Bhaitika on November 7, 2021, and Maghe Sankranti on January 15, 2022.

According to the Home Ministry, the holiday has been extended and approved after discussions with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Other public holidays that have always been given will remain intact.