COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 145 New Cases And 90 Recoveries And One Death

With 145 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 276389.

According to Samir Kumar Adhikari, assistant spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population , 3963 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 145 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 90 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 272187. The recovery rate is 98.5 percent.

There were one deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3020. There are 1182 are active cases in the country.