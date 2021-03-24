A New Wave Of Coronavirus Surges

As one year has passed since the country announced a lockdown and now there are no restrictions on activities though safety rules are being adopted, the new surges of virus across the country has threatened to the current free movement.

Although the Health Ministry has instructed all 77 district authorities to stay on high alert, and conduct antigen tests on those returning from India, experts argue that there need to launch vaccination drive same time.

In absence of vaccine dose, the government has paused its drive and it is uncertain when will it take off again. Given the vaccine scarcity, Nepal is in odd position. Nepal has already requested diplomatically to send vaccine for Nepal to continue its drive.

For the purpose, the health desks in all 14 border points and the Tribhuvan International Airport have been reactivated.

On March 24 of the last year, the government clamped a nationwide lockdown with harsh measures to protect the citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past few months, the infection of the coronavirus was dropping remarkably in the country. Therefore, the people were feeling a sense of relief. But the recent rise of the virus cases in some states of neighbouring India has caused an alarm in Nepal because the two neighbours share an open border.

Nepal has also seen some rise in the number of virus infections of late. So, a question has arisen whether the country is going to be hit by the second wave of the COVID-19.

Feeling the heat, the government has issued a fresh alert to the people urging them again to follow stringent safety measures. Issuing a press statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Population appealed the common people to strictly adopt the government-prescribed public health protocols.

The Ministry has particularly urged the people not to convene meetings or take part in any gatherings, assemblies, rallies and seminars. Similarly, public health experts have cautioned the public towards the possible resurgence of the virus.