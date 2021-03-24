A New Wave Of Coronavirus Surges

A New Wave Of Coronavirus Surges

March 24, 2021, 7:29 a.m.

As one year has passed since the country announced a lockdown and now there are no restrictions on activities though safety rules are being adopted, the new surges of virus across the country has threatened to the current free movement.

Although the Health Ministry has instructed all 77 district authorities to stay on high alert, and conduct antigen tests on those returning from India, experts argue that there need to launch vaccination drive same time.

In absence of vaccine dose, the government has paused its drive and it is uncertain when will it take off again. Given the vaccine scarcity, Nepal is in odd position. Nepal has already requested diplomatically to send vaccine for Nepal to continue its drive.

For the purpose, the health desks in all 14 border points and the Tribhuvan International Airport have been reactivated.

On March 24 of the last year, the government clamped a nationwide lockdown with harsh measures to protect the citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past few months, the infection of the coronavirus was dropping remarkably in the country. Therefore, the people were feeling a sense of relief. But the recent rise of the virus cases in some states of neighbouring India has caused an alarm in Nepal because the two neighbours share an open border.

Nepal has also seen some rise in the number of virus infections of late. So, a question has arisen whether the country is going to be hit by the second wave of the COVID-19.

Feeling the heat, the government has issued a fresh alert to the people urging them again to follow stringent safety measures. Issuing a press statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Population appealed the common people to strictly adopt the government-prescribed public health protocols.

The Ministry has particularly urged the people not to convene meetings or take part in any gatherings, assemblies, rallies and seminars. Similarly, public health experts have cautioned the public towards the possible resurgence of the virus.

Agencies

NC Demands Indian Side Halt Construction Of Embankment Along Mahakali River
Mar 24, 2021
Netanyahu Announces Victory, Starts Talking To Coalition Partners
Mar 24, 2021
Fifteen Die In Fire At Rohingya Refugee Camp
Mar 24, 2021
India To Vaccinate All Above 45 From April 1
Mar 23, 2021
Nepal And Bangladesh Signed Four Bilateral Memorandum Of Understanding
Mar 23, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 97 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 53 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 188 New Cases And 77 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 54 minutes ago
MoHP Urges Everyone Not To Hold Receptions And Gathering By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
AstraZeneca's New Trial Data Gives COVID-19 Vaccine A Boost In U.S. By REUTERS 1 day, 20 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 83 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 150 New Cases, 99 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Clicktivism Slacktivism By Deepak Raj Joshi Mar 24, 2021
NC Demands Indian Side Halt Construction Of Embankment Along Mahakali River By Agencies Mar 24, 2021
Netanyahu Announces Victory, Starts Talking To Coalition Partners By Agencies Mar 24, 2021
Fifteen Die In Fire At Rohingya Refugee Camp By Agencies Mar 24, 2021
Weather Analysis And Forecast For March 24 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2021
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu In Association With Media 9 Organized The Fourth Edition Of Hyatt WOW Women Achievers Award 2020-2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 23, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75