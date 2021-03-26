Mask Is Mandatory For All Passengers In Kathmandu

Mask Is Mandatory For All Passengers In Kathmandu

March 26, 2021, 4:34 p.m.

CDO of Kathmandu Kali Prasad Parajuli said that masks had been made mandatory for all passengers to minimise the risk of the spread of the virus reports The Rising Nepal.

He said that a decision has been made to strictly enforce the health standards in public vehicles. We will also be increasing inspections and surveillance in public transports.

According to the daily, masks have been made compulsory in public transport in order to prevent and control the possible spread of the novel coronavirus.

The meeting held on Friday at Kathmandu District Administration Office among the Chief District Officer, Department of Transport Management, Traffic Police, Transport entrepreneurs, and labours took the decision to this effect.

The public vehicles should board the passengers only as per their capacity. CDO Parajuli said that the passengers should also maintain physical distancing and compulsorily follow all the health safety protocols.

Agencies

