GE Energy To Upgrade Gas-Insulated Substations In Nepal

March 27, 2021, 8:04 a.m.

GE Renewable Energy Grid Solutions business has announced that it has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract to upgrade three Gas-Insulted Substations in Khimti, Barhabise and Lapsiphedi in Nepal.

According to a press release issued by the company, it has been awarded to construct three 400 kilo volt (KV) Gas-Insulated Substations (GIS) by the state-owned Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

The three GIS' that GE will upgrade from 220 KV to 400 KV are a critical part of Nepal's South Asia Sub-regional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Power Transmission and Distribution Project.

"The project is a crucial step towards meeting our vision of providing sustainable, reliable and affordable power to all in Nepal. Extending the access of electricity to all Nepali households and potential commercial establishment is our fundamental objective. We are happy to partner with GE on this mission," Hitendra Dev Shakya, Managing Director, Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) said.

Pitamber Shivani, President and CEO of GE's Grid Solutions, South Asia, said, "We are proud to partner with NEA to upgrade Nepal's transmission infrastructure."In 2016, the Nepal's government had initiated plans to install an additional 10,000 MW of generation capacity over the next ten years and export the excess electricity to neighbouring countries.

These plans demand immediate upgrade and expansion of the country's transmission systems. The project also aims to enhance Nepal's power transmission capacity by adding approximately 1,000 mega watt (MW) of renewable energy onto the country's grid, providing access to reliable electricity for hundreds and thousands of households.

Agencies

