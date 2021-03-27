Kathmandu Valley Logs 50 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 50 COVID-19 Cases

March 27, 2021, 4:47 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 2745 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 50 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 50 cases, Kathmandu districts records 37cases followed by Lalitpur 8 and Bhaktapur 5.

With 85 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 276750.

