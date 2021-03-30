Himalayan Bank Limited Starts HBL Dollar Prepaid Card

March 30, 2021, 1:01 p.m.

Himalayan Bank Limited has started “HBL Dollar Prepaid Card” service aiming to ease international payment. Under this service, an account holder of Himalayan Bank can avail the dollar prepaid card.

The dollar prepaid card, not exceeding USD 500.00 per year, can be used to purchase goods and services through various E-commerce sites from all over the world other than India. This service can be availed from any branch of the Bank. The interested customers can either contact the nearest Branch Office or Card Department located at the Head Office, Kamaladi.

Currently, HBL has been serving its customer through 71 Branch Offices, 4 Extension Counters, 146 ATM booths and more than 4200 POS terminals.

