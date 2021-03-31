Kathmandu Valley Logs 67 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 67 COVID-19 Cases

March 31, 2021, 4:53 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 67 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3919 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 67 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 67 cases, Kathmandu districts records 50 cases followed by Lalitpur13 and Bhaktapur 4.

With 162 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 277309.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 162 New Cases 59 Recoveries And No Deaths
Mar 31, 2021
Seven Girls Missing From Mahottari Rescued From Sitamarhi India
Mar 31, 2021
Nepal's Economy To Grow By 2.7 Percent In 2021/022: The World Bank
Mar 31, 2021
Weather Forecast For March 31 Across Nepal
Mar 31, 2021
India Supported The Construction Of Three Gumbas In Helambu
Mar 30, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 162 New Cases 59 Recoveries And No Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 50 minutes ago
U.S., 13 Countries Concerned WHO COVID-19 Origin Study By REUTERS 8 hours, 20 minutes ago
COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Has Exceeded 127 Million, With Over 2.7 Million Deaths By Agencies 10 hours, 26 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 89 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 167 New Cases 115 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Indian Army Provides 100,000 doses India Made Covid-vaccine To Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Seven Girls Missing From Mahottari Rescued From Sitamarhi India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2021
Nepal's Economy To Grow By 2.7 Percent In 2021/022: The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2021
Bad Weather In Kathmandu Valley Affects Hundreds Of Flights By Agencies Mar 31, 2021
220 kV Khimti Substation And Transmission Line Nears Completion By Agencies Mar 31, 2021
India Tells States To Get A Grip Before COVID-19 Overwhelms Hospitals By REUTERS Mar 31, 2021
Weather Forecast For March 31 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75