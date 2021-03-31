Kathmandu Valley Logs 67 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 67 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3919 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 67 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 67 cases, Kathmandu districts records 50 cases followed by Lalitpur13 and Bhaktapur 4.

With 162 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 277309.