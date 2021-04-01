Air Pollution Level Improve, Few More Days To Get Completely Clear Kathmandu Valley

April 1, 2021, 2:30 p.m.

Air pollution has been reduced to some extent due to rainfall occurred in the hilly areas of the country including Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday evening reports RSS.

With the light rainfall on Wednesday evening, the weather, blanketed with smog from Friday, has become slightly clear.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, some places of hilly areas of the country including Kathmandu Valley witnessed light rainfall yesterday evening due to impact of westerly wind.

Senior Meteorologist Min Kumar Aryal said that it would take few more days to get the weather completely clear reports RSS.

He added that wind speed should be higher to get the weather completely clear. Kathmandu Valley recorded 7.8 millimetres rainfall on Wednesday.

Agencies

