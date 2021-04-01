CAAN Has Operated CUPPS At TIA

CAAN Has Operated CUPPS At TIA

April 1, 2021, 7 p.m.

Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has operated CUPPS (Common Use Passenger Processing system) officially from today at TIA.

According to Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, this system is also integrated with self check in(CUSS), and self baggage drop(SBD). tweeted CAAN.

CUPPS has come into operation from today at TIA. This system also has facilities of Self check in and Self Baggage Drop.

TIA new system (1).jpg

CAAN has replaced SITA's CUTE System by AIRINC''s CUPPS and will be operating smoothly. This system has been increasingly used to improve efficiency &capacity

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 86 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 01, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 152 New Cases 65 Recoveries And One Deaths
Apr 01, 2021
Arunima Shrestha and Urusha Shrestha Win Summit Woman Of The Year 2021 Title
Apr 01, 2021
Supreme Court Dismisses A Writ Filed To Review Against SC's Verdict On NCP Name Dispute
Apr 01, 2021
Weather Forecast For April 1: Generally Cloudy In The Hill Areas
Apr 01, 2021

More on Tourism

Qatar’s Sheikha Asma Al-Thani To Summit Mt. Everest By Agencies 9 hours, 41 minutes ago
Poor Visibility Affects TIA Services By Agencies 4 days, 11 hours ago
Buddha Air To Fly On Janakpur-Ayodhya Route By Agencies 3 weeks, 6 days ago
Tourist Arrival Slightly Improved In Nepal By Agencies 4 weeks ago
NAC Committed To Passengers' Safety By Agencies 1 month ago
Qatar Airways Announces Partnership as Official Airline Sponsor for UEFA EURO 2020™ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago

The Latest

India Launches Biggest Vaccination Drive By REUTERS Apr 01, 2021
Bhutan’s 17 Glaciers Potentially Dangerous By Agencies Apr 01, 2021
China Initiates World’s Largest COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign By Agencies Apr 01, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 86 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 152 New Cases 65 Recoveries And One Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2021
Arunima Shrestha and Urusha Shrestha Win Summit Woman Of The Year 2021 Title By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75