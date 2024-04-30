Japanese Foreign Minister Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko To Visit Nepal Next Week

April 30, 2024, 9:10 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, will visit Nepal on May 5.

This is the first visit of Japanese Foreign Minister to Nepal since 2019 and this is the first visit for Ms. Kamikawa, who is from Shizuoka prefecture, the foot of the highest peak of Japan, Mt. Fuji.

Japan and Nepal have been enjoying a deep relationship of trust based on long-standing development cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

The Embassy of Japan hopes that her visit this time will give a good impetus for further strengthening our friendly relationship towards year 2026, the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Nepal.

