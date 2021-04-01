Qatar’s Sheikha Asma Al-Thani To Summit Mt. Everest

Qatar’s Sheikha Asma Al-Thani To Summit Mt. Everest

April 1, 2021, 9:50 a.m.

Sheikha Asma Al-Thani, Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Director of Marketing and Communications and first Qatari woman to reach the North Pole, is attempting to summit Mount Everest this April/May.

Sheikha Asma has never looked back since 2012, and after becoming one of the first Qatari women to climb Mount Kilimanjaro and the first Qatari (man or woman) to reach the North Pole, she started off 2020 with a climbing expedition to the peak of Mount Aconcagua, one of the seven summits and the highest mountain in the Americas located in Argentina.

She is the first Qatari woman to reach Mount Everest base camp, In March 2019, Sheikha Asma reached at the Base Camp of Mount Everest.

Sheikha Asma believes that challenges provide inspiration which in turn leads to achieving goals.

sheikha-asma-althani-instagram-1.jpg

31-year-old Sheikha Asma is attempting to summit Everest in an attempt to become the first woman from the Middle East to complete the Explorers Grand Slam -- a challenge to reach both North Pole, South Pole, and climb all the Seven Summits (Everest, Aconcagua, Denali, Kilimanjaro, Vinson, Puncak Jaya, and Mount Elbrus).

Sheikha Asma has already completed three of the nine Explorers Grand Slam challenges, as she became the first Qatari to ski the last degree to the North Pole in 2018 and to summit Aconcagua in 2019. She was among the first group of Qatari women to summit Kilimanjaro in 2014.She will become the first Qatari woman in history to stand at 8,849 metres above sea level, if she overcomes the toughest challenge yet on her journey, summiting Mt Everest. She is the third Qatari national to ever attempt the climb.

Agencies

