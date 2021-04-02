BIMSETEC Can Catalyze Growth: Minister Gyawali

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali stated that fighting against poverty and hunger and ensuring of decent jobs and sustainable sources of livelihood for our people stand as daunting as ever.

He said that only a dynamic and resilient BIMSTEC can catalyze growth, spur innovation and propel development and prosperity taking into account of the special needs of LDCs and LLDCs and stressed the need to focus on such core areas as connectivity, energy, trade, investment, tourism, and agriculture.

Stating that stronger political will and commitment of Member States is essential for advancing the regional body, the Foreign Minister underscored the necessity to chart a course that delivers tangible results on the ground and bring positive changes in peoples’ lives.While recalling the 4th BIMSTEC Summit held in Kathmandu in 2018 that envisioned a better legal and institutional framework for BIMSTEC, he underlined the need to make the 5thBIMSTEC Summit successful in furthering and deepening the regional cooperation for a larger benefit of the region.

The Meeting recommended for signing the following legal instruments during the 5thBIMSTEC Summit: BIMSTEC Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters; Memorandum of Association on the Establishment of BIMSTEC Technology Transfer Facility (TTF) in Colombo, Sri Lanka;and, Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Cooperation between Diplomatic Academies/Training Institutions of BIMSTEC Member States. The Meeting noted that Member States are in the process of completing internal procedures for adoption of the finalized text of the BIMSTEC Charter at the BIMSTEC Summit. Rationalization of sectors and sub-sectors of BIMSTEC, Template of the Memorandum of Association (MoA) on the Establishment of the BIMSTEC Centres/Entities, and BIMSTEC Master Plan for Transport Connectivityare also envisaged being signed/adopted during the Summit.

The Meeting made extensive discussion on preparation for the 5th BIMSTEC Summit and finalized draft text ofthe BIMSTEC Summit Declaration.The Meeting was hosted by Sri Lanka as the current Chair of the BIMSTEC.

Nepali delegation led by the Minister for Foreign Affairs included Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and senior officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers; Ministry of Home Affairs; Ministry of Finance; Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs; Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation; Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies; Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport; and Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.