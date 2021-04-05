Kathmandu Valley's Air Pollution: Experts Advise For Staying Indoors

Experts Advise For Staying Indoors Due To Air Pollution

April 5, 2021, 9:04 p.m.

Public health experts have advised against going outside the house except for emergency purposes bearing in mind the rising pollution level across the country reports RSS.

The air pollution across the country including in the Kathmandu Valley has increased since this morning.

The atmosphere on 26th March had been like the same as today and the government had announced the closure of schools for four days beginning from March 30.

Air pollution may cause several health issues including breathing complication, they warned. "If an emergency, wear a proper mask while going out.’’

According to RSS, Nepal Health Research Council’s senior research officer Dr Meghnath Dhimal advised using N-95 masks as forest fires in several parts of the county have made the atmosphere polluted.

Air pollution may cause lung cancer, heart diseases, brain hemorrhage and cardiac arrest, it is said.

Besides, reddish eyes, eye irritation, throat problem and headache are common reactions to air pollution. The data shows that each year 30,000-35,000 people died of air pollution in the country and the worldwide death toll is seven million.

In the past few years, the scale of indoor pollution has reduced while the level of outdoor pollution has increased, according to Dr Dhimal.

He urged the public not to use motor vehicles except for an emergency. Children, expectant mothers, people with underlying health conditions and senior citizens are recommended special care during this period. Strolling, morning walk and outdoor playing are not recommended at the moment.

Agencies

