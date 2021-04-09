COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 288 New Cases And 127 Recoveries

With 288 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 279388.

Ministry of Health and Population said that 4071 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 288 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 127 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 273735. The recovery rate is 98.01percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3036. There are 265 are active cases in the country.