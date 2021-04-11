EU And Nepal To Close The NEARR Facility

April 11, 2021, 7:58 a.m.

The EU-funded Nepal EU Action for Recovery & Reconstruction (NEARR) Facility hosted its official closing ceremony on the 9th of April amidst a function organized reflecting on the 'overall recovery and reconstruction context’, as well as ‘aspects of governance behind the reconstruction scenes’.

In the event, some of the key accomplishments of the Facility were highlighted, including how its mandate as a ‘demand-driven, adaptable and close-proximity technical assistance development partner’ has proven extremely effective in the complex operational context of Nepal.

It also reflected on how its work with the main government agencies involved: National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) was carried out. The NEARR Facility has provided a wide range of advisory services and products over these past four years, including through its core team, through several international and national experts, and with the use of a flexible incidental budget. Experiences challenges faced, and a set of recommendations were also included in the program presentations and an official handing over ceremony.

'The EU congratulates the NRA and NDRRMA and all stakeholders involved for the progress made so far in advancing the reconstruction process in Nepal. It is important that the current momentum be maintained and indeed increased in the time ahead so as to "build back greener and better" for the benefit of the Nepali people including the most vulnerable communities,' said EU Ambassador Nona Deprez.

EU Nepal to close.jpg

The European Union (EU) has been supporting the government and people of Nepal with reconstruction and recovery measures after the earthquake in 2015. This includes a State Building Contract (budget support) of 90 million euros, and the contracting of the German Consulting Group GFA to establish a ‘Reconstruction Facility’ under the ‘Nepal EU Action for Recovery and Reconstruction Programme (NEARR). The Facility provided demand-driven, flexible technical assistance, advisory services and products, and capacity development for the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA), responsible for the oversight and coordination of the earthquake recovery and reconstruction process.

Participants included representatives from the European Union Delegation to Nepal, Development Partners, National Reconstruction Authority, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Finance, and the Department of Archaeology.

Eyl4PUAWQAUyB_v.jpg

Photo courtesy: Twittre

