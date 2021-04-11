Magnitude 6 Earthquake Hits Indonesia, Killing 8

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Indonesia's main island of Java on Saturday afternoon, killing eight people and injuring 23 others reports NHK.

The US Geological Survey says the quake occurred at 2:00 p.m. local time on Saturday. It was centered off the coast of Java, about 148 kilometers south of Surabaya at a depth of 82 kilometers. No tsunami were reported.

Indonesia's disaster management agency says more than 300 buildings on the island of Java were damaged.