PM Dahal Reached To Jajarkot With A Medical Team

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ along with a medical team has reached the quake affected area in Jajarkot.

PM reached by a team of 16 medical doctors from the Nepali Army along with treatment materials for the rescue and treatment of the affected people.

According to RSS a total of 128 people have been reported dead in Jajarkot and Rukum West in the earthquake that took place last night. So far, 155 people have been found injured in both districts.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police of Armed Police Force Central Office, Shailendra Thapa, 92 people have died and 70 people were injured in Jajarkot. Similarly, 36 people died and 85 people were injured due to the quake in Rukum West.

