Earthquake Update: Death Toll Reaches 157; 197 Injured

The death toll in the Jajarkot earthquake reached 157 and the number of injured ones is 197 as per information shared by the Armed Police Force, Nepal.

Deputy Superintendent of the Armed Police Force, Nepal Shailendra Thapa said that the death toll reached 105 in Jajarkot and 52 in Rukum Paschim.

Likewise, a total of 105 people were injured in the Jajarkot district 85 in Rukum Paschim three each in Baitadi and Dailekh and one in Rolpa.

The injured ones are being taken to Nepalgunj, Kathmandu and other cities in the Nepal Army helicopters.

It is said that more than 1,500 security personnel have been deployed in the affected areas for the rescue and relief operations.

The earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale with its epicentre in Ramidanda of Barekot Rural Municipality-1 in Jajarkot happened on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' reached the earthquake-affected areas along with a medical team and relief materials this morning. He met the injured ones receiving treatment at different hospitals in Jajarkot and Rukum Paschim and enquired about their health condition.

Similarly, the government has already decided to provide Rs 50 million each to quake-hit Jajarkot and Rukum Paschim districts. Prime Minister Prachanda has called a cabinet meeting for Sunday morning to make further decisions for the relief of the quake survivors. (RSS)