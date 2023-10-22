Earth Quake Measuring 6.1 Richter Scale Jolts Kathmandu Valley

Oct. 22, 2023, 9:07 a.m.

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted the Kathmandu Valley this morning.

The quake with its epicenter around Khari of Dhadhing was recoded at 7:39 am today, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre's Chief Lok Bijay Adhikari.

The tremor's effects were also felt in the surrounding districts of Dhading. (RSS)

