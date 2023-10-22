Earth Quake Measuring 6.1 Richter Scale Jolts Kathmandu Valley

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted the Kathmandu Valley this morning.
The quake with its epicenter around Khari of Dhadhing was recoded at 7:39 am today, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre's Chief Lok Bijay Adhikari.
The tremor's effects were also felt in the surrounding districts of Dhading. (RSS)
