COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 460 New Cases, 153 Recoveries 5 Death

With 460 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 280989.

Ministry of Health and Population said that 4386 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 817 Antigen with 5203 tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 460 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 153 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 274318. The recovery rate is 97 percent.

There were 5 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3058. There are 3608 are active cases in the country.