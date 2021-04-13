Israeli Ambassador Handed Over Medical Equipment To National Trauma Center

Israeli Ambassador Handed Over Medical Equipment To National Trauma Center

April 13, 2021, 6:23 p.m.

The Embassy of Israel donated ABG Machine and Patient Monitor to National Trauma Center NAMS to respond to COVID-19 and other essential health services.

Hanan Goder, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal visited the hospital today, and formally handover the medical equipment. Ambassador Goder met with Chief Medical Superintendent and senior doctors of the hospital and held discussion with the hospital team about the possibilities of collaboration in the future.

Expressing contentment to be able to contribute to the medical sector of Nepal, Ambassador Goder said, “This cooperation is essential for our effort to handle COVID crisis. We salute the doctors and medical team for their amazing work to treat this pandemic.”

Appreciating the trauma care system in Israel as one of the best, Dr. Santosh Paudel, Chief Medical Superintendent of the Trauma Center wished that the Embassy could help the Trauma Center by bringing technical inputs from Israel or building human resources capacity through trainings facilitated by Israeli experts.

The Embassy is looking forward to continuously deepening cooperation with Nepal in various fields including medical sector.

The Embassy donated Ventilator, Patient Monitor and ECG Machine to Patan hospital and Tumbler Dryer Machine to Dhulikhel Hospital last month.

