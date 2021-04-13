Kathmandu Valley Logs 201 COVID-19 Cases

April 13, 2021, 6:04 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 201 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Ministry of Health and Population said that 4386 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 817 Antigen with 5203 tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 201 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 201 cases, Kathmandu districts records 161 cases and Bhaktapur 12 and With 460 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 280989.

