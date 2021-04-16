Nepali Muslims Observing Ramadan

With the beginning of the new Nepali year of 2078 from Wednesday, the holy Islamic month of Ramadan has also started reports The Rising Nepal.

According to daily, with this, Muslims are now required to observe the customary Roza fast and recite the holy Quran throughout the sacred month, according to Muslim leader Hasim Ansari.

Similarly, chairman of ward no. 4 of Rajbiraj Municipality Mohammad Akhthar shared that Muslims also provide alms to the poor during this time.

“However, because the threat posed by the coronavirus has not subsided, the number of people attending collective worship ceremonies at mosques has decreased,” Akhthar said.

Muslim leaders of Saptari feel that COVID-19 will take the joy and passion out of Ramadan this year too, like last year.