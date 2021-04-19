Delhi Announces A Fresh Locks Down To Contain COVID-19

The Delhi government on Monday announced a citywide lockdown to curb the surge in the Covid-19 pandemic. The curfew will be effective from Monday night till April 26 morning.

Announcing the lockdown, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the lockdown was essential as the city has been witnessing a massive surge in the Covid-19 crisis and the health system might crumble in the coming days.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said the national capital recorded close to 23,000 cases on Sunday. Delhi, he said, has been recording around 25,000 fresh cases every day. "If we continue to report that many Covid-19 cases every day, I am afraid the healthcare system will collapse," Arvind Kejriwal said.

"Delhi’s health system has been stretched to its limit, is under stress. Harsh measures will have to be taken to prevent a collapse of the health system," CM Kejriwal said.

Addressing the press conference, Kejriwal said the essential services, food services, medical services will continue. "Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it. A detailed order will be issued shortly," he said.

What is the latest order?

The order, passed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), says that there shall be a curfew on the movement of individuals in the NCT of Delhi from 10 PM April 19 to 5 AM April 26.

Who is exempted:

The order, however, gives a list of people who are allowed to move during the curfew. These include:

- Government officials, including employees of public sector units. They will have to show their official IDs.

- Employees working at Delhi government's essential service departments, such as police, prisons, civil defence, fire, medical services, sanitation, etc.

- All judicial officers and staff members at all courts.

- All private medical personnel, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, pharmaceutical lab employees, medical equipment suppliers, etc.

- Pregnant women and patients for getting medical services along with an attendant. They will have to show a valid ID card and a doctor's prescription.

- Persons going for the Covid-19 test or vaccination

Source: India Today