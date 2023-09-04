India Puts Moon Rover To 'Sleep' After Successful Mission

India Puts Moon Rover To 'Sleep' After Successful Mission

Sept. 4, 2023, 7:50 a.m.

India switched off its moon rover, the first craft to reach the lunar south pole after it completed its two-week assignment conducting experiments, the country's space agency said.

The Pragyan rover from the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was "set into Sleep mode" but with batteries charged and receiver on, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, late on Saturday.

"Hoping for a successful awakening for another set of assignments!" ISRO said. "Else, it will forever stay there as India's lunar ambassador."

By landing on the moon, India joined the United States, China and the former Soviet Union. It went beyond them in reaching the rugged south pole, shortly after Russia's Luna-25 crashed on a similar attempt.

Chandrayaan-3's soft, textbook touchdown after a failed attempt in 2019 sparked widespread jubilation in the world's most populous country. The media hailed the landing as India's greatest scientific feat.

Pragyan travelled over 100 m (330 feet), confirming the presence of sulphur, iron, oxygen and other elements on the moon, ISRO said.

Now India is hoping for the success of a probe launched on Saturday to study the sun, observing solar winds that can cause disturbance on Earth commonly seen as auroras.

"The satellite is healthy" and in earth orbit, ISRO said on Sunday, as it prepares for its 1.5 million-km (930,000-mile) journey.

Agencies

Despite UN Sanctions, Russia And North Korea Further Strengthen Their Bilateral Relations
Sep 04, 2023
Erdogan Expected To Call On Putin To Return To Black Sea Grain Deal
Sep 04, 2023
North Korea Says Cruise Missile Launch Simulated Nuclear Strike
Sep 03, 2023
South Korea Says North Korea Launched Cruise Missiles Toward Yellow Sea
Sep 02, 2023
US Congress Delegation Meets President Paudel
Sep 01, 2023

More on India

India Releases Footage Of Moon Rover At Work By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
BRICS countries’ Role Important Again Amid Economic Challenges — Indian Prime Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
India’s Chandrayaan-3 Landed Successfully In Moon By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
Indian Lunar Mission Closer To Moon By Agencies 2 weeks, 4 days ago
PM Modi Vows To Lead India's Economic Development In Independence Day Speech By Agencies 2 weeks, 5 days ago
More Than 34 Dead In North West India Rain Rampage By Agencies 1 month, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Most Able? By Hemang Dixit Sep 04, 2023
Chinese Ambassador And Health Minister Hold Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2023
Despite UN Sanctions, Russia And North Korea Further Strengthen Their Bilateral Relations By Agencies Sep 04, 2023
Erdogan Expected To Call On Putin To Return To Black Sea Grain Deal By Agencies Sep 04, 2023
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain Is Likely At Few Places of Madhesh And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2023
Nepal And India Will Soon Sign A Final Power Deal: Secretary Ghimire By Keshab Poudel Sep 03, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75