US Senate Takes Up Aid For Ukraine, Israel, Indo-Pacific

April 24, 2024, 7:40 a.m.

The US Senate is getting closer to putting a package of bills on foreign aid, including support for Ukraine, to a vote. Lawmakers discussed the details on Tuesday.

Last week, members of the House of Representatives put months of wrangling behind them and approved the package. If it passes the Senate, President Joe Biden will then sign it into law.

Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer told his counterparts they should not keep their "friends around the world" waiting any longer. Minority leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate is facing a test that it "must not fail."

The bill for Ukraine includes aid of more than 60 billion dollars. It would allow officials at the Pentagon to ship military equipment within days. It would also allow US authorities to seize frozen Russian assets and transfer them to fund Ukraine's recovery.

The package sets aside more than 26 billion dollars to support Israel's efforts to defend itself against Iran and its proxies. It will also provide 8 billion dollars for efforts in Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region to "counter" China.

Agencies

