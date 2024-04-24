Israel Urges Residents In Part Of Northern Gaza To Evacuate

Israeli forces have urged residents in some parts of the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate as they continue their offensive against Hamas.

On Tuesday, Israel told residents of some zones in the town of Beit Lahiya to move to shelter in designated areas near the town.

Israel previously claimed that it had taken effective control in northern Gaza. But with Hamas fighters waging guerrilla warfare, Israel is apparently intensifying its attacks in the area.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday that at least 310 bodies have been located at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Israeli forces withdrew from the hospital earlier this month.

Local authorities in Gaza are blaming Israeli forces, claiming that they had buried the bodies.

But Reuters news agency quoted the Israeli military as saying that the claim is "baseless and unfounded." It reportedly said forces searching for Israeli hostages had examined bodies previously buried by Palestinians near Nasser Hospital and had returned the bodies to where they were buried after they were examined.

Israel also continues exchanging fire with the Lebanon-based Shia militant group Hezbollah. It announced on Tuesday that top Hezbollah officials were killed in Israeli airstrikes.

Hezbollah reportedly responded with drone strikes targeting an Israeli army base, just north of Acre, which is about 20 kilometers south of the Israel-Lebanon border.