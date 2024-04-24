Israel Urges Residents In Part Of Northern Gaza To Evacuate

Israel Urges Residents In Part Of Northern Gaza To Evacuate

April 24, 2024, 7:44 a.m.

Israeli forces have urged residents in some parts of the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate as they continue their offensive against Hamas.

On Tuesday, Israel told residents of some zones in the town of Beit Lahiya to move to shelter in designated areas near the town.

Israel previously claimed that it had taken effective control in northern Gaza. But with Hamas fighters waging guerrilla warfare, Israel is apparently intensifying its attacks in the area.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday that at least 310 bodies have been located at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Israeli forces withdrew from the hospital earlier this month.

Local authorities in Gaza are blaming Israeli forces, claiming that they had buried the bodies.

But Reuters news agency quoted the Israeli military as saying that the claim is "baseless and unfounded." It reportedly said forces searching for Israeli hostages had examined bodies previously buried by Palestinians near Nasser Hospital and had returned the bodies to where they were buried after they were examined.

Israel also continues exchanging fire with the Lebanon-based Shia militant group Hezbollah. It announced on Tuesday that top Hezbollah officials were killed in Israeli airstrikes.

Hezbollah reportedly responded with drone strikes targeting an Israeli army base, just north of Acre, which is about 20 kilometers south of the Israel-Lebanon border.

Agencies

Nepal Gifts Two Elephants To Qatar
Apr 24, 2024
US Senate Takes Up Aid For Ukraine, Israel, Indo-Pacific
Apr 24, 2024
Qatar’s Emir Calls On President Paudel
Apr 23, 2024
Israel On Alert Against Terror Attacks, Airstrikes On Gaza Continue,
Apr 23, 2024
North Korea Says It Held Firing Drills Involving 'Super-large Rocket Launchers'
Apr 23, 2024

More on International

US Senate Takes Up Aid For Ukraine, Israel, Indo-Pacific By Agencies 7 hours, 2 minutes ago
Israel On Alert Against Terror Attacks, Airstrikes On Gaza Continue, By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
North Korea Says It Held Firing Drills Involving 'Super-large Rocket Launchers' By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Russia Steps Up Security Measure In Moscow By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
US House Passes Bipartisan Ukraine Aid Bill By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Iranians Protest After Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Russia Industrialists Met Prime Minister Dahal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 24, 2024
Nepal Gifts Two Elephants To Qatar By Agencies Apr 24, 2024
President Paudel Hosts Banquet In Honour Of Visiting Qatari Emir By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 24, 2024
Weather Forecast: Thunder Showers Is Likely At Few Places Of Koshi, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 24, 2024
Qatar’s Emir Calls On President Paudel By Agencies Apr 23, 2024
Japan Hands Over The Community Center For Disaster Prevention By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75