54th Annual Meeting Of The ADB Board Of Governors 3-5 May 2021

54th Annual Meeting Of The ADB Board Of Governors 3-5 May 2021

April 23, 2021, 7:43 p.m.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will hold its 54th Annual Meeting as a virtual event on 3-5 May. A series of events open to the media will focus on issues critical to the region’s recovery path out of the COVID-19 pandemic.ADB Detail

Events will feature high-profile speakers including Finance Ministers from ADB members, development and industry experts, and ADB Management. Members of the media are invited to cover all open events.

To register and find more information on specific events please visit the ADB Annual Meeting website and the schedule of events page.

ADB President Asakawa will share his thoughts on the pandemic and focus areas for the recovery of the Asia and the Pacific region. He will put forward an agenda to help build back stronger through close collaboration among ADB's members and partners for a resilient and green future.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Builds Three School Buildings In Palpa District.
Apr 23, 2021
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham Leads Global Vaccination Drive During World Immunization Week
Apr 23, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 940 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 23, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2553 New Cases , 410 Recoveries And 5 Deaths
Apr 23, 2021
KOICA Supported IRDP 2nd Phase Kicks Off At KU
Apr 23, 2021

More on Economy

NEPAL’S ECONOMY Growth At 2.7% By A Correspondent 9 hours, 58 minutes ago
FNCCI Populist Agenda By A Correspondent 10 hours, 19 minutes ago
Nepal's Trade Deficit Widens With India, Narrows With China By Agencies 6 days, 13 hours ago
NEA Signs Agreement With Wanbang Digital Energy For Construction Of Electric Charging Stations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Nepal-India Electricity Trade A New Breakthrough By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Nepal Yarn Manufacturers’ Association and UKaidसीप’s Partnership Contributes to Inclusive Job Creation And Industry Transformation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

India Builds Three School Buildings In Palpa District. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2021
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham Leads Global Vaccination Drive During World Immunization Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 940 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2553 New Cases , 410 Recoveries And 5 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2021
Zydus Drug Virafin Gets DGCI Nod, It Reduces Need For Oxygen Support, Recovery Time By Agencies Apr 23, 2021
KOICA Supported IRDP 2nd Phase Kicks Off At KU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75