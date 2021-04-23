54th Annual Meeting Of The ADB Board Of Governors 3-5 May 2021

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will hold its 54th Annual Meeting as a virtual event on 3-5 May. A series of events open to the media will focus on issues critical to the region’s recovery path out of the COVID-19 pandemic.ADB Detail

Events will feature high-profile speakers including Finance Ministers from ADB members, development and industry experts, and ADB Management. Members of the media are invited to cover all open events.

To register and find more information on specific events please visit the ADB Annual Meeting website and the schedule of events page.

ADB President Asakawa will share his thoughts on the pandemic and focus areas for the recovery of the Asia and the Pacific region. He will put forward an agenda to help build back stronger through close collaboration among ADB's members and partners for a resilient and green future.