Kathmandu Valley Logs 1912 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1912 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are 13293 test (with 12400 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 894 Antigen) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 1912 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Of 1912 cases, Kathmandu districts records 1567 cases in Kathmandu and 223 in Lalitpur and 122 in Bhaktapur.

With 3536 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 303566.

There are 94 are in ICU and 43 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 644 in hospitals.