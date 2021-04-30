Former Queen Komal Undergoing Plasma Therapy

Former Queen Komal Shah, who had contracted Covid-19, is undergoing plasma therapy reports RSS.

Doctors at the Norvic International Hospital in Kathmandu have started treatment of former Queen Komal with plasma therapy since Thursday evening.

According to national news agency, Norvic Hospital’s Information Officer Somnath Bastola shared that former Queen Komal was admitted to the ICU of the Hospital on Wednesday evening after she developed respiratory-related complications.

Similarly, former King Gyanendra Shah, who is also undergoing treatment at the same hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, is in a normal condition. He is in oxygen support.

Likewise, Covid-19 infected former Princess Prerana Shah is also in a normal condition. She is not in oxygen support. All of them were admitted to Norvic Hospital last Saturday after they had tested positive for Coronavirus infection.