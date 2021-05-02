COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7211 New Cases , 1612 Recoveries And 27 Deaths

May 2, 2021, 4:53 p.m.

With 7211 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 336030.

In 16147 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, 7137 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2," informed the Health Ministry in its daily update.

Likewise, out of 622 antigen tests done in the 24 hours, the virus infection was detected in 74 people. The Ministry said that 1612 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 283994. The recovery rate is 85.51 percent.

There were 27 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3325. Of the active patients, 477 are admitted to the ICU and 131 are under treatment with ventilator facility.

Out of total infected 48711, 3530 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation and 41181 staying in home isolation. Likewise, 69 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

