Kathmandu Valley Logs 3595 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3595 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 16147 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, 7137 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2," informed the Health Ministry in its daily update.

Likewise, out of 622 antigen tests done in the 24 hours, the virus infection was detected in 74 people..

Of 3593 cases, Kathmandu districts records 2744 cases in Kathmandu and 550 in Lalitpur and 309 in Bhaktapur.