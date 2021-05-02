Labor Day 2021 For Safety And Health:

On the occasion of the 132nd International May Day, it is also an opportunity to extend heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the working brothers and sisters working in Nepal's private sector, Nepal's industrial sector and Nepal's industrial, business, service, agriculture and informal sectors.

A peaceful, beautiful, and prosperous Nepal is the wish of all of us.

On this historic occasion, it is imperative to create an environment conducive to building a civilized, dignified and prosperous Nepal as per our vision, respecting labor and investing by promoting employers. May Day is also a day to inspire people to develop protective skills and move towards sustainable economic development through unity and cooperation.

It is no exaggeration to say that this is an opportunity for all of us to be proactive in improving the relationship between workers and employers by the legal provisions of the Constitution of Nepal and the prevailing laws and regulations and to create an environment in which the money saved in Contribution based Social Security Fund can be used for the benefit and efficiency of workers.

Today's historic day is expected to inspire governments, workers, consumers and employers to move forward with the country's economic development. The slogan for Labor Day in 2021 is: Invest now in flexible occupational safety and health systems. ”

The Covid-19 epidemic has exposed governments, employers, workers and the general public to unprecedented challenges to the virus and has had far-reaching effects on the world of work. World Day for Safety and Health at Work will focus on strategies to strengthen the National Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) system for flexibility.The epidemic of Covid 19 has had a profound effect everywhere.

The epidemic has affected almost every aspect of the workplace, from the risk of transmitting the virus in the workplace to occupational safety and health (OSH) risks, as a result of measures to reduce the spread of the virus. Changes to new ways of working, such as widespread dependence on telecommunications, have presented many opportunities for workers, but also to reduce the risks, including potential OSH risks, potential risks and especially violence.

The ILO takes the opportunity to raise awareness and encourage dialogue on the importance of building and investing in flexible OSH systems, illustrating examples from both the region and the country to prevent and prevent the spread of COVID 19 in the workplace.

Humans have some basic needs, including shelter, clothing, and food. But today, money is another thing that is becoming a basic need for human beings because with the help of money a person can fulfill all other basic needs.

To make money, one has to make an effort that can be achieved by doing business, perhaps by doing a job. Not everyone is academically qualified to find employment in a multinational company. Such people work as laborers or laborers.

Sometimes even well-educated people have to do such things because of poverty and unemployment.

To celebrate labor and their hard work, World Labor Day or May Day or International Workers' Day is celebrated on May 1 each year.

International Labor Day is celebrated around the world on May 1 every year. People do not have enough education or a good financial situation which tends towards tasks with more hard work and less smart work. Their concern is to make money to survive in this world in any way possible.

They don’t think about the hard work or smart work that they name and accept as an opportunity. No one likes to do such work, but if one person has only one option left, there is no other way to escape from such work. Many times today we see workers being discriminated against on the basis of their work which must be stopped.

Workers feel that they do not have higher education so they cannot do any big thing, business or job that will make their life different. But if you ask me, I think this thinking is wrong. It is never too late to get education or learn anything. One can continue learning till the last breath. Anyone who works for any reason behind it can change their life from working to being a successful person.

People should first understand the meaning of this day and then celebrate it with joy for a day and treat the workers equally for every moment in life. Yes, I agree that not everyone can be a big business person or a high paid employee. Labor is needed. But there should be interest in the people that those workers are not slaves. They also have self-esteem that does not hurt others.

Here is a list of some of the best International Labor Days, Workers' Day 2011 quotes, slogans and lines.

Labor does not insult anyone; Unfortunately, you sometimes find men who insult labor. A treasure remains regardless of a worker's job description - unknown I A person is not paid to have a head and hands, but to use them. It's really the labor that makes all the difference - John Locke. "Any business that depends on its existence depends on a lower wage than its workers. It does not have the right to continue in this country. Labor is incompetent labor. "Henry George

All labor for the upliftment of humanity has dignity and importance and with that labor we must move forward with excellence - Martin Luther King Jr.

Work is not to make money, you work to give life justice - unknown I "Labor is the only prayer that nature answers." Robert Green. "Labor Day is different from any other holiday of the year in any country. Every other holiday is more or less associated with the battle of man and human power, the struggle and the struggle for greed and power, the glory that one race has achieved for another race." Labor Day is dedicated to a person, living or dead, to any sect, race or nation. ”Samuel Gampers. “What does labor want? We want more school houses and less prisons; More books and fewer arsenals; More education and less sub; More leisure and less greed; More justice and less revenge; In fact, more opportunities to cultivate our good natures. Samuel Gompers

In the wake of the horrific conditions in which European industrialists are exploiting low-wage workers for up to 15 hours a day in the 19th century industrialization, their workers protested on May 1, 1886 against equality, fair wages, and fair leave.And called for a unification of the labor environment and a division of one day's time into eight hours of work, eight hours of rest and eight hours of recreation.

Many workers in the world spend all day working just to eat and stay in the evening. This is the challenging situation that Nepal is facing today. The security personnel is taking the lead in the fight against the epidemic without the flow of physical shock and mental stress day and night in controlling the epidemic.

Ensure proper safety of health workers and proper respectful evaluation of labor and motivation with high morale to overcome this epidemic. May this Labor Day emphasize on the judicial management of all working classes, including the intellectual working class. In today's world of intense competition for globalization, liberalization, privatization, industrialization and marketing, employers and workers have come to realize that without workers, there can be no boss.

The labor movement started by the workers from the jute mill in Biratnagar in 2003 BS finally brought the 104-year-old JahaniyaRana to its knees. The contribution made by Nepali workers in all the political changes in Nepal after the establishment of democracy in 2007, whether it was the end of the Panchayat system or the ten-year armed people's war or the people's movement of 2006/07, is no less important and justified.

A cursory review of history shows that the voice of the workers has become more organized legally after the trade union movement, which rose to prominence in Nepal only after 2046 BS, established the right to labor as a fundamental right in Article 34 of the Constitution of 2072 BS. The right to social security based on fair remuneration, facilities, and contributions is guaranteed by the constitution.

The constitution has enshrined the right of every worker to practice labor and to open and participate in trade unions and to bargain collectively. In order to manage the rights, interests and facilities of the workers, to develop good labor relations by making clear arrangements for the rights and duties of the workers and employers and to end all remnants of labor exploitation, the Labor Act, 2074 has been issued and implemented.

Workers participating in the social security scheme will henceforth receive financial assistance under the Medicare, Health and Maternity Safety Scheme, Accident and Disability Safety Scheme, Dependent Family Safety Scheme and Old Age Protection Scheme. However, the loss of employment and livelihood seems to be unprecedented.This time, on the eve of International Workers' Day or May Day, workers from all over the world, including Nepal, are in a challenging situation.

Who is hit the hardest?

Among the workers, daily wages working in the unorganized or informal sector, construction sector workers, and small business workers are most affected.

According to the ILO, the employment of more than one and a half billion such workers in the world is at risk. In the absence of any alternative income, the livelihoods of these workers and their families will be in jeopardy. In Nepal, too, millions of people work in the unorganized sector.

Singh is a former head of Nepse and SEZ is currently affiliated with the private sector