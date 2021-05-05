China Provides Most Oxygen Concentrators To India: Chinese Ambassador To India

China Provides Most Oxygen Concentrators To India: Chinese Ambassador To India

May 5, 2021, 7:49 a.m.

China has provided India with the most oxygen concentrators and continues to produce oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment for the country, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Chinese companies carry forward the spirit of humanitarianism, focus on saving lives, respond to wants and needs of the Indian people," Sun said in another tweet. "That reveals their social responsibilities as well as the goodwill in helping India fight COVID-19."

Last Thursday, the ambassador revealed that China has supplied more than 5,000 ventilators, 21,569 oxygen generators, over 21.48 million masks and around 3,800 tonnes of medicines to India since April.

ee9f601c25474e53b78b483e1b80acca.png

More Chinese companies and private organizations are also using their own channels to provide various help to India, he said.

Guo Guangchang, chairman of Fosun International, announced on May 2 that another batch of medical supplies – 15,000 oxygen concentrators – would be delivered to frontline areas affected by the pandemic in India.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20 million mark on Tuesday, as the second wave of COVID-19 has left hospitals in several states reeling under a severe shortage of drugs, equipment, oxygen and beds.

(With input from Xinhua)

Agencies

DAOs Extended Valley’s Prohibitory Order Till May 12
May 05, 2021
India's Coronavirus Infection Count Passes 20 Milion
May 05, 2021
Biden Aims To Vaccinate 70% Of US Adults By July 4
May 05, 2021
Chartered Flights To Operate During Prohibitory Period
May 04, 2021
World Day For Safety And Health At Work
May 04, 2021

More on India

India's Coronavirus Infection Count Passes 20 Milion By Agencies 4 hours, 30 minutes ago
India Coronavirus Death Toll Now Third Highest By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Victory For Trinamool; DMK Wins; Left In Kerala; BJP Keeps Assam By Agencies 2 days, 16 hours ago
India's Daily COVID Count Tops 400,000 By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
Kumbh Mela Ends, 70 Lakh Participated In 'Scaled Down' Event Held Amid COVID-19 Surge By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago
India's Expanded Vaccine Rollout Faces Delays By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

DAOs Extended Valley’s Prohibitory Order Till May 12 By Agencies May 05, 2021
Biden Aims To Vaccinate 70% Of US Adults By July 4 By Agencies May 05, 2021
Weather Forecast And Analysis For May 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2021
Former Queen Komal’s Health Condition Improves By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2021
JICA To Support Improvement Of The Inclusive Sanitary Environment in Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3893 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75