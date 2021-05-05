China Provides Most Oxygen Concentrators To India: Chinese Ambassador To India

China has provided India with the most oxygen concentrators and continues to produce oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment for the country, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Chinese companies carry forward the spirit of humanitarianism, focus on saving lives, respond to wants and needs of the Indian people," Sun said in another tweet. "That reveals their social responsibilities as well as the goodwill in helping India fight COVID-19."

Last Thursday, the ambassador revealed that China has supplied more than 5,000 ventilators, 21,569 oxygen generators, over 21.48 million masks and around 3,800 tonnes of medicines to India since April.

More Chinese companies and private organizations are also using their own channels to provide various help to India, he said.

Guo Guangchang, chairman of Fosun International, announced on May 2 that another batch of medical supplies – 15,000 oxygen concentrators – would be delivered to frontline areas affected by the pandemic in India.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20 million mark on Tuesday, as the second wave of COVID-19 has left hospitals in several states reeling under a severe shortage of drugs, equipment, oxygen and beds.

