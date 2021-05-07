COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9023 Cases , 2905 Recoveries And 50 Deaths

May 7, 2021, 5:22 p.m.

With 9023 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 377603.

In 19987 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours,9023 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry in its daily update.

Similarly, out of 495 antigen tests done in the 24 hours, the virus infection was detected in 173 people.

There are 78629 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 5850 patients are admitted to various institutional isolations and 72709 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 340 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Meanwhile, 2905 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 295395 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is at 78.23 per cent.

Moreover, 50 virus-related fatalities were confirmed in past 24 hours, taking the nation's COVID-19 death toll to 3,529. There are 728 in ICU and 231 in Ventilator.

