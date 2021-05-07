Door-To-Door Treatment Of COVID-19 Patients: Minister Gurung

May 7, 2021, 4:26 p.m.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology and government’s spokesperson Parbat Gurung said that the government was preparing to form a door-to-door team for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

“When a person becomes ill after contracting the virus, he might remain unassisted as his/her family members stay in isolation for contact tracing. Thus, we are working to form a door-to-door team to provide care to those patients,” said Minister Gurung.

Moreover, he informed that an isolation centre with 500 beds was being constructed at Bir Hospital.

Agencies

