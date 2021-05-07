Kiren Bhujel’s New Music Video Released

New Nepali Music Choli Timro has been recently released through Gold Productions YouTube Channel. Singers of dual songs are Kiran Bhujel and Prashana Shakya.

Musician Prem Das is the author of the songs and Phanindra Rai is the music composer. Saurav Taman and Urmila Yonjon gave onscreen romance. The music video was taken in the tea garden of Ilam.Music link