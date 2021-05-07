Kiren Bhujel’s New Music Video Released

Kiren Bhujel’s New Music Video Released

May 7, 2021, 4:14 p.m.

New Nepali Music Choli Timro has been recently released through Gold Productions YouTube Channel. Singers of dual songs are Kiran Bhujel and Prashana Shakya.

Screen Shot (3).jpg

Musician Prem Das is the author of the songs and Phanindra Rai is the music composer. Saurav Taman and Urmila Yonjon gave onscreen romance. The music video was taken in the tea garden of Ilam.Music link

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kami Rita Sherpa Scaled Mt. Everest 25 Times Setting A New Record
May 07, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 4106 COVID-19 Cases
May 07, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9023 Cases , 2905 Recoveries And 50 Deaths
May 07, 2021
MoHP Is Making Its Best Efforts To Admit All Serious Patients
May 07, 2021
Weather Forecast And Analysis For May 7 Across Nepal
May 07, 2021

More on Entertainment

Chloe Zhao Is The First Women Of Color To Win Oscar Bet Director Award By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
Anshika Sharma Declared Winner Of Miss Universe Nepal 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 months, 1 week ago
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Writer Abhishek Makwana Dies By Suicide By Agencies 5 months ago
Deepika Padukone Summoned By Agencies 7 months, 2 weeks ago
Bollywood Actor Rhea Chakraborty Arrested By Agencies 8 months ago
Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother Held Probing Bollywood ‘Drug Network’ By Agencies 8 months ago

The Latest

Kami Rita Sherpa Scaled Mt. Everest 25 Times Setting A New Record By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2021
Chinese Anti-epidemic Supplies To Be Sent To Nepal: Spokesperson By Xinhua May 07, 2021
Game On For TMC In Bengal By Sambridh Ghimire May 07, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 4106 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9023 Cases , 2905 Recoveries And 50 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2021
Door-To-Door Treatment Of COVID-19 Patients: Minister Gurung By Agencies May 07, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75