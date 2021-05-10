NAC Wide-Body Plane Flying To Beijing Tonight To Collect Oxygen Cylinders

Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is sending its wide-body A-330 aircraft to Beijing tonight to bring essential medical supplies reports RSS.

The national flag carrier, NAC, said that the wide body is flying to the capital of the People's Republic of China to bring oxygen cylinders and ventilators provided in grant assistance by the Chinese government.

According to RSS, it will be bringing 400 units of oxygen cylinder and 20 ventilators to Nepal. The NAC wide-body plane will take off for Beijing at 11.30 pm and return to Nepal on Tuesday afternoon. It will arrive at Tribhuvan International Airport at 2.35 pm on Tuesday.

NAC spokesperson Karishma Shrestha said NAC is sending the aircraft to pick up the medical supplies at the request of the Ministry of Health and Population and in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation.

According to her, although it is stated that 20 ventilators would be brought from Beijing from this flight, NAC has been updated till now that the cargo included only 10 units of the ventilator and 400 oxygen cylinders.

The NAC spokesperson said the national flag carrier was ready to bring the emergency health supplies any time in the present situation of calamity if the government directed so.