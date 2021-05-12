Bangladesh Sends 52 Bangladeshis Returning from Nepal To 14-day Quarantine

May 12, 2021, 9:01 a.m.

A total of 52 Bangladeshi citizens, stranded in Nepal due to suspension of regular flights following a surge of Covid-19 cases in the Himalayan state, returned home this afternoon by a special flight reports The Daily Start.

"Carrying the Bangladeshis, include holiday-makers and businessman, a chartered flight of Himalaya Airlines landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 3:00pm today," Fakhrul Alam, assistant director, Probashi Kalyan Desk, HSIA, told The Daily Star.

After health screening at the airport, all 52 passengers were sent to 14-day institutional quarantine in the city. Regular passenger flights between Dhaka and Kathmandu remain suspended at present due to Covid-19 surge in Nepal, Fakhrul said.

Agencies

