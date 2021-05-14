President Bhandari Appointed Oli As PM For Third Time

Following the inability of opposition parties to claim a coalition government, President Bidya Devi Bhandari has appointed KP Sharma Oli to the post of Prime Minister.

President Bhandari appointed Oli, parliamentary party leader of the CPN-UML, the largest party in the House of Representatives as per Article 76 (3) of the Constitution of Nepal, to read a statement issued by the Office of the President on Thursday.

Oli was appointed to the post after the political parties failed to submit the name of a party leader, who could garner majority votes in the support of two or more political parties representing the House of Representatives for the appointment to the post of the Prime Minister of Nepal as per the Article 76 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal within the given deadline of 9:00 pm on Thursday.

Oath of office today

According to Joint Secretary Rup Narayan Bhattarai of the Office of the President, the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday at Sheetal Niwas.

This is the third time Oli has become the Prime Minister of Nepal.

Earlier, he was appointed to the top executive post on February 15, 2018, as a two-thirds majority government following the 2017 general elections, which was swept by the alliance of his party CPN-UML and the Maoist Centre.

Likewise, he served as the Prime Minister for the first time from October 2015 to August 2016. He was elected to the House of Representatives from Jhapa Constituency 5.

Born in Aathrai, Tehrathum on February 22, 1952, Oli moved to Jhapa in the plains and came into contact with the local communist leaders.

