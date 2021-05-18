Chaudhary Foundation, Nabil Bank And NAMS Sign MoU To Construct Oxygen Plant And ICU Ward

Chaudhary Foundation, Nabil Bank and National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS) sign a Memorandum of Understanding to construct an 18 Bed ICU ward and Oxygen plant in Bir Hospital. According to MoU, Foundation will construct ICU wards and Nabil will establish an oxygen plant at the newly constructed building.

Nirvan Chaudhary, vice president of Foundation, and Vice-Chancellor of NAMS Dr. Dev Narayan Shah signed MoU for the construction of ICU wards in Bir Hospital. Similarly, the CEO of Nabil Anil Keshari Shah and VC of NAMS Shah signs MoU for the construction of oxygen plants.

The government has declared Bir Hospital as Central COVID specialized hospital of Nepal. Under this agreement, ICU wards will be constructed in new buildings and one oxygen plant will also be added to the complex. With the capacity of 50 cubic meters per hour, the plant will have the capacity to fill 150 cylinders of 40 liters.

Chairman of the Foundation Binod Chaudhary said that it is a matter of satisfaction to provide support during the pandemic a responsible corporate citizen. Vice-Chancellor of NAMS thanked Chaudhary foundation for providing support during the pandemic. “We heartily welcome foundation and Nabil Bank for their support,” said VC Dr. Shah.